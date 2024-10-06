Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vizsla Silver Corp.’s FY2028 Earnings (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Vizsla Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s FY2029 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VZLA. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE VZLA opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.87 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.97. Vizsla Silver has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 897,430 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,023,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter worth $160,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

