Analysts Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT at $11.45

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVCM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

EVCM opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.08. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,124,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,847,302.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $322,946. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EverCommerce by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 281,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EverCommerce by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 394.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

