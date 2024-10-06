Analyzing ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM)

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ZyVersa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZyVersa Therapeutics and Sunshine Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A -172.50% -90.88% Sunshine Biopharma -12.07% -16.09% -12.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.9% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ZyVersa Therapeutics and Sunshine Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZyVersa Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZyVersa Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,257.14%. Given ZyVersa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ZyVersa Therapeutics is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZyVersa Therapeutics and Sunshine Biopharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$98.30 million N/A N/A Sunshine Biopharma $24.09 million 0.16 -$4.51 million ($13.00) -0.24

Sunshine Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than ZyVersa Therapeutics.

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma beats ZyVersa Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products. The company is developing SBFM-PL4, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of SARS coronavirus infections; Adva-27a, a small chemotherapy molecule to treat pancreatic cancer; and K1.1 mRNA, a lipid nano-particle for liver cancer. It also offers Essential 9, an amino acids capsules; Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name; and L-Citrulline and Taurine products. In addition, the company provides various generic prescription drugs for osteoporosis, cardiovascular, antipsychotic, antibacterial, hypertension, anti-inflammatory, allergy, antibiotic, central nervous system, diabetes, urology, antifungal, antimalarial, oncology, gastroenterology, and anticonvulsant indications. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

