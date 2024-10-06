Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.90-5.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APOG

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Shares of APOG opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.