Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-7% yr/yr to ~$1.34-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.200 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $86.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,877.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Stories

