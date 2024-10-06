Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 5,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,493.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of AIP stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.11. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Report on AIP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arteris by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 28.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth $580,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arteris by 2,182.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.