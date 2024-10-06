Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 497,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 100,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,352,000 after buying an additional 1,554,020 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $990,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $617,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.