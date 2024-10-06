Avidbank Holdings (OTC:AVBH) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Avidbank Holdings (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avidbank in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avidbank’s FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVBH. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

AVBH stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36. Avidbank has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 million.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

