Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider Benjamin (Ben) Laurance Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin (Ben) Laurance purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,000.00 ($38,620.69).
Benjamin (Ben) Laurance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Benjamin (Ben) Laurance bought 6,400,000 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$198,400.00 ($136,827.59).
Axiom Properties Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.90.
About Axiom Properties
Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is also involved in fund management activities. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.
