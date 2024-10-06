Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CFO Sells $205,523.01 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $205,523.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,526.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -217.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.83 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth $65,211,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Axonics by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after acquiring an additional 785,981 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth about $32,681,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 294,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,573,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

