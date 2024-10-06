Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.80% from the stock’s current price.
BDGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.06.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Badger Infrastructure Solutions
In related news, Senior Officer Julie Lee bought 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.45 per share, with a total value of C$70,902.00. Also, Senior Officer Julie Lee purchased 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,667.71. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,242 shares of company stock valued at $137,096. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
