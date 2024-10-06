Bank of America Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $134.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Autoliv stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 62.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 104.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

