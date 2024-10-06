Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.80.

Get Banner alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banner

Banner Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. Banner has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,097,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 262,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banner by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.