Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

Black Hills Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

