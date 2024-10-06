BMO Capital Markets Lowers Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $40.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VTLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

