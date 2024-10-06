Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$13.38

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAV shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial set a C$11.50 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.12. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of C$100.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.4695513 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,600.00. In other news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,600.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. Insiders have acquired 69,435 shares of company stock worth $658,321 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

