Brokerages Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price at $68.93

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.