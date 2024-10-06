Brokers Issue Forecasts for Editas Medicine, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $3.38 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $277.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 288.59% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 10.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,397.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $64,422.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,397.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $34,484.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,291.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,578 shares of company stock worth $105,997. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

