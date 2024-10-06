Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
