Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

