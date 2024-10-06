Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Caleres Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:CAL opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.91. Caleres has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,160,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 25.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 183,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 58.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 81,836 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 69.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 79,581 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

