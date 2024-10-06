CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Evercore ISI

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.38. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $125.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 372,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.