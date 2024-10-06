Christopher A. Caldwell Sells 9,823 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $517,672.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Concentrix stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.58. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. Concentrix’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 21.6% in the first quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 173,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 30,798 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,662,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W upgraded Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

