Christopher Gibson Sells 20,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,960.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $120,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $213,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.80. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,667,000 after purchasing an additional 349,554 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $128,041,000. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

