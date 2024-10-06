Chubb (NYSE:CB) Trading 0.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $281.00 to $305.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $290.21 and last traded at $289.16. Approximately 218,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,627,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.54.

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

