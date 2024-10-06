CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.11.

Shares of CLSK opened at $9.58 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $256,874 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 470.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

