Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2196 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Colruyt Group Trading Down 8.7 %
Colruyt Group stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Colruyt Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
