Comparing Veren (VRN) and The Competition

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) is one of 281 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Veren to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Veren has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veren’s competitors have a beta of -12.85, indicating that their average share price is 1,385% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Veren pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Veren pays out -412.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.6% and pay out 115.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

49.4% of Veren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veren and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veren 0 0 1 0 3.00 Veren Competitors 2140 11560 16172 609 2.50

Veren currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.59%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Veren’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veren is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veren and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veren $4.28 billion $422.48 million -82.75 Veren Competitors $719.56 billion $1.06 billion 16.98

Veren’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Veren. Veren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Veren and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veren -0.69% 13.50% 7.39% Veren Competitors -2.39% 7.79% 6.87%

Summary

Veren beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Veren

Veren Inc. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Corp. and changed its name to Veren Inc. in May 2024. Veren Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

