Comparing Veren (VRN) and The Competition

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) is one of 281 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Veren to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.
Volatility & Risk
Veren has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veren’s competitors have a beta of -12.85, indicating that their average share price is 1,385% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Veren pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Veren pays out -412.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.6% and pay out 115.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veren and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Veren
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Veren Competitors
|2140
|11560
|16172
|609
|2.50
Veren currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.59%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Veren’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veren is more favorable than its competitors.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Veren and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Veren
|$4.28 billion
|$422.48 million
|-82.75
|Veren Competitors
|$719.56 billion
|$1.06 billion
|16.98
Veren’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Veren. Veren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Veren and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Veren
|-0.69%
|13.50%
|7.39%
|Veren Competitors
|-2.39%
|7.79%
|6.87%
Summary
Veren beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
About Veren
Veren Inc. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Corp. and changed its name to Veren Inc. in May 2024. Veren Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
