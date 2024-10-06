CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) PT Raised to $18.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.07.

CompoSecure Trading Up 2.4 %

CMPO stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,066. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,579.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,066. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $3,223,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246,094 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 87.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CompoSecure by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

