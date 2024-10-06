Contrasting GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) & Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Free Report) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Davide Campari-Milano and GN Store Nord A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davide Campari-Milano 0 0 0 0 N/A GN Store Nord A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and GN Store Nord A/S”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88 GN Store Nord A/S $2.63 billion 1.23 $33.11 million $1.60 40.21

Davide Campari-Milano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GN Store Nord A/S. Davide Campari-Milano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S 3.29% 11.42% 3.73%

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Davide Campari-Milano on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davide Campari-Milano

(Get Free Report)

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

About GN Store Nord A/S

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, Danavox, BlueParrott, FalCom, and SteelSeries brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.