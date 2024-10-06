Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Citigroup upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Covestro Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. Covestro has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covestro will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

