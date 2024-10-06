CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $24.19.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
