CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CrossAmerica Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

