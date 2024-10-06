Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.75 price target on the stock.
Curbline Properties Stock Up 3.7 %
NYSE:CURB opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $24.35.
