DA Davidson Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWB stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $170,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $70,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,235.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $70,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,235.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,383,473.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

