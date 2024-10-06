DA Davidson Weighs in on First Business Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.15. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.73 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FBIZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $42.83 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $355.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 353,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

