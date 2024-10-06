Dennis H. Gartman Acquires 4,500 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at $294,566.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market cap of $962.41 million, a P/E ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 911.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

