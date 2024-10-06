Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $124.82 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,006,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 438,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 159,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

