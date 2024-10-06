Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENLAY. Barclays raised Enel to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Enel has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enel will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

