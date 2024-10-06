Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $125.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.07.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.3 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.