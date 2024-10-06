Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

DBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 1,150 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at $984,551.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,551.96. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,650 shares of company stock worth $141,935 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

