Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $124.00. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

DLR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $165.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after buying an additional 1,773,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,372,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,006,000 after acquiring an additional 790,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,374,000 after purchasing an additional 716,816 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

