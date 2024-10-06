Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $73.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Diodes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diodes

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $64.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Diodes has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,660.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,660.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Diodes by 48.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.