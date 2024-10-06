Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Raised to C$11.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.71.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of DBM opened at C$8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$764.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.39.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

