Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $520.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $419.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $507.00.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $425.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

