Emily M. Leproust Sells 13,605 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 13,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $587,872.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,823,676.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

