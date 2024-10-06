Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Get Energizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Energizer

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 245,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 240,402 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $5,174,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 159,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 105,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,115,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.