Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.04

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.
Enerpac Tool Group has a dividend payout ratio of 1.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.
Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.15.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
