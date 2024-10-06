Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.31. Evolus has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.06 million. Research analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

