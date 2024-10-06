Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $183.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.64.

FI opened at $185.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $185.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.82.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

