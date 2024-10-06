Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $85.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.07.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.