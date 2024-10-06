Frontier Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 7,751 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,528% compared to the average daily volume of 476 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 109,418 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Frontier Group by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 672,471 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontier Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Price Performance

ULCC stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

ULCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULCC

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.